Illogical Demand

India’s effort to isolate Pakistan on all fronts, globally, requires well-considered action, not mindless boycotts that hurt its own interests rather than those of the adversary. If Pakistan is to be brought on to the civilised track, India must extend support to forces within that country that are striving to achieve that goal. It is not just about extending moral and other support to the Baloch people that would lead to the breakup of Pakistan, it is about defeating the fundamentalists that aspire for lunatic goals like Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The actions being taken by India have encouraged the simple-minded here to rant and rage about Pakistan, regardless of the above-mentioned distinctions. Many of these are to be found among the ranks of the ruling BJP, but others are also doing the same. And, of course, the opposition is eager to encourage such behaviour in the expectation that it would embarrass the ruling party, irrespective of the damage it may cause to India’s cause. This has been seen in its approach to Operation Sindoor, also.

The latest demand now is to give Pakistan a walkover in the Cricket Asia Cup fixture. Doing that would only give Pakistan the advantage in the competition. It can be India’s position that Pakistan be excluded from the competition altogether in support of which a boycott would have some meaning. If that is not the case, the better alternative is to give it a thrashing in the field. It is obvious that the demand is being raised not so much to hurt Pakistan but to embarrass Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, who is Chairman of the ICC.

Going by this logic, since Pakistan is a member of the United Nations, should India not withdraw from that organisation? Pakistan presently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council – should India absent itself from its meetings? Whenever Pakistan makes allegations against India regarding J&K and human rights on such fora, should India fail to respond? India may be using the stick at the present against Pakistan, but it does not mean that the carrot does not come into play at all. Unfortunately, on its part, Pakistan has many ‘allies’ in India attempting to put pressure on the government regarding its policy, thereby presenting a divided front. Such short-sighted politics cannot benefit anybody, least of all those practicing it.