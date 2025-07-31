PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur dedicated to Nation on 5th Anniversary of NEP 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Jul: The National Education Policy 2020 has completed 5 years of implementation. Over the past five years, paradigms have shifted, Interactive Panels replaced blackboards, AI has entered classrooms and learning by doing has become the key word. The National Education Policy marked a drastic transformation in the Indian education system.

The National Education Policy 2020 is India’s first education policy of the 21st century aiming to transfer the education system from school to higher education.

It is designed to align with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The NEP2020 focuses on access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability, with the goal of making India a global knowledge superpower.

PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur was the proud host of the five-year anniversary celebration of National Education Policy 2020 in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dehradun Region. Present at the celebration was Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Agriculture and Soldiers’ Welfare, Uttarakhand, and Lt Col Ateet Hansen (69 Mtn Brg), nominee Chairman, VMC.

Principal Basanti Khampa, in her welcome speech, proudly informed that out of 14,500 PMSHRI Vidyalaya’s that were dedicated to the Nation by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur is one of them. PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur holds the prestigious position of being the best PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Dehradun Region.

Minister Joshi was profoundly impressed by the Guard of Honour presented by NCC cadets of the Vidyalaya and praised the Vidyalaya Principal for inculcating the values of discipline and responsibility in the students. In his inaugural speech, he congratulated the entire Birpur fraternity on the successful implementation of NEP 2020.

The highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of the plaque dedicating PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur to the Nation by Minister Ganesh Joshi.

Lt Col Ateet Hansen was the Guest of Honour on this occasion.

The dignitaries saw the metamorphosis of Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur to PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur, with every nook and corner telling the story of transformation and progress.

Within a short span of four years the Vidyalaya added a new wing Bal Vatika, got two new labs and a complete makeover of the basketball court in its infrastructure. Ganesh Joshi praised the remarkable progress of the Vidyalaya under the mentorship of Principal Basanti Khampa.

The live screening of 5th anniversary celebration of NEP was seen by the students, staff, community members, Chief Guest Ganesh Joshi and special guest Lt Col Ateet Hansen. The inaugural programme was enjoyed by the Vidyalaya Parivar on 22 newly procured interactive panels.

The success story of PMSHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Birpur is incomplete without the mention of Sukriti Raiwani, Deputy Commissioner, Dehradun Region, who is the continuous beacon in the remarkable journey of the Vidyalaya. Alka Tariyal, Vice Principal, Aarti Uniyal, Headmistress, DM Lakhera, Devendra Singh, Jitender Rawat, Rana Qadeer, Manisha Dhasmana, Anuj Kumar and other senior teachers contributed in the celebration.