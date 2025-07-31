NSS volunteers meet Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Jul: National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers who participated in the Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. Five young volunteers from the NSS Uttarakhand unit – Rahul Kantipal, Anurag Singh Panwar, Tanuja Rawat, Anjali Rawat, and Megha Sharma – represented the state in the prestigious parade.

State NSS Officer Dr Sunaina Rawat reported that 16 volunteers from Uttarakhand were selected for the Republic Day Camp, out of which five outstanding volunteers represented the state at the Delhi camp from 1 to 31 January 2025 and participated in the grand parade held at Kartavya Path on 26 January.

The Governor, in his address, said that the tradition of NSS has been exemplary in service, discipline, and fostering national consciousness. He noted that the special camp not only gives volunteers the pride of participating in the Republic Day Parade but also provides them an opportunity for dialogue, cultural exchange, and bonding with youths from different parts of the country, thus strengthening the thread of national unity.

The Governor remarked that meeting the President, the Prime Minister, and other dignitaries during the camp would be an unforgettable experience for the volunteers and would continue to inspire them throughout their lives. He added that this honour is not just a privilege but also a call for greater responsibility.

Expressing happiness, the Governor appreciated the volunteers’ efforts under the “One Tree in Mother’s Name” campaign, in which more than 28,000 trees were planted, along with their active participation in the “Swachhata Hi Seva” cleanliness drive and organisation of blood donation camps. He also acknowledged the volunteers presenting him with a sapling as a token of the campaign’s spirit.

The Governor urged the volunteers to live by the motto “Not Me, But You”, which is the essence of NSS. He said, “When a young person thinks about what they can contribute to society, it leads to the creation of a strong, self-reliant, and harmonious India. Therefore, I hope each of you sets a special goal in your life.”

On this occasion, Special Principal Secretary Amit Kumar Sinha, Regional Director of Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry, Government of India, Rajesh Tiwari, and Programme Coordinator of DIT University, Dr Naveen Singhal, were also present.