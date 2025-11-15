India Post introduces updated Complaint Management system and mobile app

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Nov: Chief Postmaster General of Uttarakhand Circle in Dehradun has announced that India Post has introduced an upgraded Complaint Management Solution (CMS) 2.0 aimed at providing customers with more efficient, streamlined and quality service. According to a press note issued by the Chief Postmaster General Uttarakhand in Dehradun, the new system has been launched to enhance user experience and to ensure the timely registration and resolution of customer grievances.

The department stated that complaints may now be registered through the updated CMS portal available at https://crm.indiapost.gov.in/customer/home, as well as through the Dak Seva Mobile App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app has been designed to facilitate easy access to various postal services, including the registration of complaints and tracking of submissions.

India Post has also made a QR code available to help customers download the app directly. The department emphasised that the upgraded system will allow customers to submit information or lodge complaints more conveniently, while enabling the postal administration to monitor submissions effectively and ensure proper redressal.