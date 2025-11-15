Valley of Words Café hosts TRIFED Delegation

By Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 14 Nov: The Valley of Words (VoW) Café had the honour of hosting a delegation from the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) on 13 November. The visit included Shri Raja Murugan Muthukalathi, IPS, Managing Director of TRIFED, along with Preeti Tolia, Regional Manager for TRIFED Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Their presence marked an important moment of dialogue, collaboration, and inspiration for the region’s cultural and tribal craft ecosystem.

The visit was part of a broader initiative to explore opportunities for empowering tribal communities through sustainable livelihood generation, cultural promotion, and integration of tribal products into mainstream markets. At the heart of the interaction were Rashmi Chopra and Sanjeev Chopra, whose passion for literature, culture, and community engagement has shaped Valley of Words into a hub for creative and social initiatives.

During the interaction, the TRIFED leadership and the VoW team discussed the possibilities for aligning grassroots tribal enterprises with national and global platforms. Special attention was given to the significance of the United Nations declaring 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP), a landmark global recognition of the vital role pastoralist communities play in biodiversity protection, climate resilience, and sustainable land management.

Shri Raja Murugan Muthukalathi expressed appreciation for the Valley of Words initiative and highlighted how creative institutions like VoW can serve as bridges between policymakers, artisans, and civil society. He emphasised TRIFED’s commitment to scaling up tribal entrepreneurship and ensuring dignified, market-linked livelihoods for tribal and pastoral communities. He noted that the upcoming IYRP 2026 offers India a unique opportunity to champion its rich heritage

of pastoral knowledge systems and promote tribal products on global platforms.

Preeti Tolia discussed regional opportunities and reaffirmed TRIFED’s focus on capacity building, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing the visibility of tribal artisans from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. She acknowledged the role of platforms like VoW in fostering cultural exchange and amplifying indigenous voices.

Rashmi Chopra and Sanjeev Chopra, representing Valley of Words, shared insights on their ongoing initiatives that support local creativity, literary discourse, and community engagement. They expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with TRIFED to create meaningful opportunities for tribal artisans, rangeland communities, and cultural practitioners in the Himalayan region.

The Valley of Words Café, known for its celebration of literature, culture, and inclusive community-building, views this visit as a milestone in its journey toward supporting diverse voices and promoting India’s cultural heritage. As the world prepares for the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists in 2026, the collaboration between TRIFED and local cultural initiatives promises to spotlight India’s leadership in sustainable development and indigenous empowerment.