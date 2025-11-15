Voters in Bihar have rejected dynasty politics and Jungle Raj: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Nov: The BJP today celebrated its sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the celebrations at the state party headquarters in Dehradun taking on the colours of both Holi and Diwali. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami asserted that the people of Bihar have decisively rejected lies, confusion and negative politics. They have set aside dynasty rule and what he described as “jungle raj”. Dhami claimed that the voters in Bihar have once again endorsed good governance. Dhami also noted that the double engine governments have been consistently steering states on the path of development, which is why they continue to enjoy public trust.

Responding to questions by the media regarding Uttarakhand, Dhami said the public in Uttarakhand as well as in other states headed for elections, are waiting to teach the Congress a lesson. Earlier, while interacting with party workers, he said the people of Bihar had reaffirmed that development-centric politics remained their foremost choice. He said the massive and historic victory of the NDA in the Bihar elections is a reflection of the deep trust the public placed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the mandate underscored the state’s desire for stable government, improved governance and sustained progress. He asserted that the defeat of the Mahagathbandhan shows that Bihar has now fully rejected dynasty politics and politics based on confusion, and that development, good governance and transparency have emerged as the guiding principles for the electorate. He described the victory as a tribute to the dedicated efforts of party workers and the overwhelming support of the people, and extended his congratulations to the winning candidates, party workers and the people of Bihar .

BJP’s State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar, who joined the celebrations, also congratulated party workers and said the people of Bihar , like those in many other states, had once again demonstrated that the highest levels of public welfare were delivered under governments of the BJP and its allies. He stated that the public has also fully rejected appeasement, caste-based politics, anti-development agendas and dynasty rule. Drawing energy from these victories, he urged party workers to commit themselves wholeheartedly to the 2027 Assembly elections. He added that the atmosphere created in Uttarakhand due to the work of the double engine government have ensured that the Lotus will bloom even more strongly but the workers need to reach out to the public to seek their blessings so that new records of victory could be achieved.

Among those present on the occasion and distributing sweets included Cabinet Ministers Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Khajan Das, Umesh Kau and Sarita Kapoor, State General Secretaries Kundan Parihar and Dipti Rawat, State Treasurer Puneet Mittal, State Secretaries Gaurav Pandey and Satish Lakheda, Office Secretary Jagmohan Rawat, State Media Co-Convenor Rajendra Singh Negi, State Spokesperson Kamlesh Raman, Lal Batti holders Subhash Barthwal, Vinod Uniyal, Shadab Shams and Madhu Bhatt, Youth Wing President Vipul Maindoli, along with Siddharth Agarwal, Sumit and numerous office-bearers and senior workers.