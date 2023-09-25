India will be developed country by 2047 under leadership of PM Modi: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 24 Sep: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Sainik Welfare and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi, while addressing the state-level youth festival programme organised by the Union Sports Ministry, said today that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will be a developed India by 2047 and every youth of the country is committed to this.

During the Youth Festival programme organised at DIT University, here, on Sunday, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that India has the youngest demographic in the world. It is the time to remember its glorious history. He remembered the Panch Pran of the Amrit Kaal of New India at the Youth Utsav. The minister said that Prime Minister Modi has given five pledges to the youth of the country, which include the goal of a developed India, removing the signs of slavery, taking pride in heritage, unity and solidarity and a sense of duty as a citizen. He said that through these five vows, the youth of India will realise the dream of a developed and strong nation.

Reminding those present of the cleanliness fortnight, he called upon all the youth to join on 1 October and realize the dream of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the Uttarakhand government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami is continuously working to make the youth self-reliant.

Before the event, Joshi paid tribute to the memory of Swami Vivekananda by paying floral tribute. He also honoured two participants with cash prizes for answering two questions correctly.

On this occasion, Priyadarshan Patra, Jaipal Negi, Arnash Semwal, Dr Yogesh Dhasmana, AK Singh, Sunder Singh Kothal and many other dignitaries were also present.