Shri Ganesh idol immersed with much fanfare in Mussoorie

By SUNIL SONKAR

MUSSOORIE, 24 Sep: Under the aegis of Shri Ganesh Seva Samiti in Mussoorie, under the fifth Ganeshotsav, the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha was taken out from Shri Sanatan Dharam Temple to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk via Landour Bazaar. From there, devotees took the idol of Ganesha in vehicles to immerse it in Yamuna. Before this, Lord Ganesha was worshiped and bhajan kirtans were performed in Shri Sanatan Dharma Temple, after which Bhandara was organised. On this occasion, political and social workers who accompanied former Municipality President OP Uniyal participated in the procession. At 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha was carried out with much fanfare with musical instruments and Ganesha was chanted throughout the way. The atmosphere echoed with the cheers of Ganpati Bappa Moriya. On this occasion, the devotees applied colour to each other and sang bhajans and kirtan and happily bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. The procession went to Picture Palace Chowk via Landour Bazaar, Ghantaghar and from there the idol of Lord Ganesha along with vehicles was sent for immersion in Yamuna. On this occasion, Committee Chairman Arun Kumar Verma, General Secretary Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Treasurer Anurag Rastogi, Suresh Goyal, former Municipal President OP Uniyal, Ravidra Goyal, Shanu Verma, Bhavana Rastogi, Mithilesh Rastogi, Anuj Goyal, Rajesh Goswami, Deepak Aggarwal, Dinesh Goyal. A large number of devotees including Raman Gupta, Ayush, Nitin Sahni, Aditya Thakur, Rohit, Aryan, Rishabh, Atul Agarwal, Vinita Verma, Ranjana, Sadhna Verma, Anita Saxena participated in the procession and earned the benefits of religion and virtue.