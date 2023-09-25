Women’s Reservation Bill and its impact on Indian politics

The Women’s Reservation Bill in India, also known as the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, seeks to reserve 33% of the seats in the Parliament and in all state legislative assemblies for women. Thanks to Narendra Modi government in the center, the bill was tabled and 454 MPS of both opposition & BJP voted in support, only AIMIM’s 2 MP oppose, in the lower house of Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha on Thursday also cleared the bill with all the 215 members voting in favour of proposed legislation. While it has been proposed and discussed for many years, it has not yet been passed into law.

If this bill is enacted, it could bring several significant changes to women in Indian politics:

• Increased Representation: The bill would ensure that one-third of legislative seats are held by women. This would lead to a more balanced representation of women in politics and government, which has been a long-standing dream of many political parties and many seasoned women politicians.

• Empowerment: Greater representation would empower women to actively participate in decision-making processes, advocate for women’s issues, and bring a diverse perspective to governance. Empowerment of Women in politics is the need of hour from many perspectives.

An empowered women politician can change the dynamics of the region she represents in many ways.

• Policy Prioritization: With more women in political positions, there’s a higher likelihood of policies and laws addressing gender-specific concerns such as women’s safety, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

• Role Models: Women politicians can serve as role models, inspiring other women and girls to enter politics and pursue leadership positions. When a women is sitting on a powerful chair, directly or indirectly she becomes a fine example to many young girls and women to take leading roles in society.

• Challenging Stereotypes: Increased female representation can challenge traditional gender stereotypes and norms, fostering greater gender equality in society. The typical gender biases also come to an end with women playing important role on politics.

• Impact on Electoral Dynamics: The bill may change the dynamics of elections, with parties more likely to field female candidates in reserved constituencies, ultimately promoting women’s political careers.

Hopefully, if the passed bill becomes law and effectively implemented, the Women's Reservation Bill has the potential to bring about positive changes in Indian politics by promoting gender equality and women's participation in governance and public policy making. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the women's quota bill, calling it a "defining moment in our nation's democratic journey".