Promoting Sports

The spectacular opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou in China that took place on 23 September was another reminder of how much money and, increasingly, technology go into organising such an event. And these elements go down vertically to the level at which athletes and sportspersons are trained. It is very unlikely in this day and age for a player used to playing barefoot will dominate a sport, wearing shoes for the first time at an international event. So, if a nation wishes to compete at the highest levels, it needs to raise the general quality of life and make sure enough input goes into identifying talent at the right age and, then, investing sufficiently to develop skills to the required level. Just the equipment necessary for various disciplines has become so sophisticated that even manufacturing it is difficult for most economies.

Despite all this, and with all the programming of sportspersons’ psyches, the games still remain an enjoyable experience for, both, those participating and those watching. For, without the followers, no sport can progress and it is not just the financial support they bring that matters. It is important, however, that the difference between a sport being played at the highest level and in the parks and village fields should not become so great as to make it ‘non-replicable’ at the popular level. This is what has become with hockey in India, for instance, with the need for astro-turfs to be available if players are to get beyond a certain level. This is one of the reasons why India’s domination of the game has become greatly reduced. Thankfully, the technological interventions in Cricket have been in the right areas, not resulting in alteration of playing skills.

It must be accepted in this context that, in the modern age, particularly, a nation’s performance at events such as the Asian Games and the Olympics by and large reflects its development status, although other factors are also involved. So, the more medals India wins, it can be said that it is a better-off country. It may be noted that, in the general perspective, it is the more advanced nations that top the rankings. So, while encouragement needs to be given in every way specifically to all the sports, it must be recognised that the best impetus is provided by overall development in terms of quality of life, socially and economically.