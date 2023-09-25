Minister Maharaj approves development schemes worth Rs 14.77 cr for Nainital district

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NAINITAL, 24 Sep: State Public Works, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Works, Endowment, Culture, Watershed and Indo-Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects Minister Satpal Maharaj attended a programme organised at the Nainital Club, here, today. He announced 10 development schemes worth Rs 14.77 crore for the district. He also obtained darshan of Maa Nanda and Sunanda at the Nanda Devi Fair.

At the demand of the people, he declared the Nanda Devi Fair a state fair. Before the foundation stone laying ceremony of 10 development schemes, he also participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at Booth No. 91, Nainital Club.

He laid the foundation stone of 6 schemes of the Public Works Department costing Rs 793.38 lakh and 4 schemes of the Irrigation Department costing Rs 683.65 lakh.

Also present were MLA Sarita Arya, BJP District President Pratap Singh Bisht, BJP Mandal President and many officials of the Public Works and Irrigation Departments.