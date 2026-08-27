Infrastructure, quality services in villages key to sustainable development in Uttarakhand: Dinesh Agarwal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Infrastructure Development Advisor to the SETU Commission Dinesh Agarwal today emphasised that the real and sustainable development of Uttarakhand depends on ensuring strong health and education facilities and quality services in every mountain village. He said that only when the villages would be equipped with a robust healthcare and educational infrastructure , can the migration be effectively checked and the livelihood opportunities become sustainable. He added that then Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s vision of a ‘Developed Uttarakhand’ would be realised in its true sense.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat Media Centre, Agarwal stated that the SETU Commission is working to prepare policy reform proposals based on the ground realities and the actual needs. He explained that the commission is focusing on five areas, namely the economy and skills, infrastructure and welfare, urban and peri-urban development, monitoring and evaluation and data analytics. He added that under the guidance of the CM and in alignment with the Prime Minister’s national vision of ‘Developed India–2047’, the commission is striving to make the state’s policy-making process evidence-based and result-oriented.

Agarwal shared that under the economy and skill development, work is underway on drafting the Uttarakhand Bioenergy Policy 2026, Forest Panchayat Regulations 2026 and Cooperative Policy 2026. Initiatives include future skills and digital training in institutions with NIIT Foundation, employability skills in 119 colleges with NASSCOM, strengthening farmers’ market access through organised buyers and developing an overseas placement cell. In infrastructure and welfare, the commission is working to establish 17 integrated smart village centres in five districts, set up a JEE excellence centre at the National Rural Development Fund in Dehradun, ensure full placement at the hospitality skill centre of Kumaon University, and strengthen interventions targeting anaemia, stunting and maternal-child mortality. Trauma care and telemedicine facilities are also being reinforced with AIIMS Rishikesh.

He said that considering rapid urbanisation and growing population pressure with respect to migration from hill areas to cities, a detailed report on transferring powers to urban local bodies is being prepared along with a draft of a new urban act for planned development and better civic services. Solid waste management is also being strengthened. The commission has revived systematic evaluation of state schemes, including the Chief Minister Migration Control Scheme, Amrit Sarovar Scheme, Border Area Development Programme and Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, with participation from state universities. A comprehensive indicator framework for ‘Developed Uttarakhand–2047’ is being prepared for adoption by the government.

Agarwal stressed that digital and data-based governance is being prioritised, with a state data governance policy under preparation in line with the Prime Minister’s Digital India vision. Based on the principle of ‘One Identity, Multiple Solutions’, the policy will relieve citizens and frontline workers from repeated documentation and provide a stronger digital infrastructure to overcome connectivity challenges. He reiterated his suggestion that access to quality health and education services in mountain villages must be placed at the forefront of development priorities, as this will enable youth to see a future in their own villages and help curb migration. He assured that he will closely monitor the progress of the commission’s work to ensure effective support to the government in realising the Chief Minister’s vision of a developed Uttarakhand.

Among those present at the press conference included Planning Director Manoj Pant, experts Vishal Parashar and Hanumant Rawat.