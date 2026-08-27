Students from Border Areas of Kumaon Meet Governor under Operation Sadbhavana

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Students from the border areas of Kumaon , who are on a National Integration Tour under Operation Sadbhavana , met Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan on Monday.

The tour has been organised by the 101 Field Regiment under the aegis of the 119 Independent Infantry Brigade. Its objective is to give students an opportunity to visit important institutions, interact with inspiring personalities, and develop a broader understanding of the nation and its diverse heritage.

The Governor encouraged the students not to limit their experiences to memories but to preserve and document them. He advised them to keep photographs taken during the journey safely and maintain a notebook recording their daily experiences, lessons learned, and new information gained. He also asked them to reflect on how their goals and aspirations had changed after the tour.

Lt Gen Singh motivated the students to set ambitious goals in life. He said that merely aspiring to join the Army was not enough; they should dream of reaching the highest levels of military leadership. He emphasised that achieving big dreams requires continuous hard work, discipline, and dedication.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of border areas and promotion of tourism have brought the potential of these regions to the attention of the country and the world. He called upon the students to actively contribute to promoting the uniqueness, culture, and potential of their respective regions.

On the occasion, the students shared their experiences of the journey with the Governor and spoke about the various institutions they had visited and the new knowledge they had gained. The Governor extended his best wishes to the students for a bright future.