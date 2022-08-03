Inter-School Karate Championship held in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 1 Aug: The 4th Inter School Karate Championship was organised under the aegis of Raj Karate Academy here, today, in the auditorium of Radha Krishna Mandir. The championship was inaugurated by BJP leader Satish Dhoundiyal. Around 80 players from Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Vikasnagar participated in the championship.

Chief Guest Satish Dhoundiyal said on the occasion that Raj Karate Academy’s efforts to promote karate were commendable. He appreciated the participation of women in the sport. He said that, with the right guidance, the skills of the players can be improved. He lamented that Mussoorie has only the Survey Ground for sports activities, and there is no indoor stadium.

He claimed that efforts are being made by Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi for the construction of the Bhiladu Sports Complex in Mussoorie. Recently, a meeting was held on the objections raised by the Forest Department, so that the construction of the stadium could begin soon. Also present on the occasion were councilors Arvind Semwal and Amit Bhatt, among others.