Irish cyclist welcomed by Rotary Club in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Dec: Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills welcomed cyclist Thomas (29) from Ireland on his arrival to Dehradun.

He is cycling around the world on his bicycle. He has cycled all the way from USA, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, South East Asia and now finally to India.

Soon, he has plans to go to Pakistan and then through the middle east via Iran.

He is a very hardworking person and saved money for his travels. His motive is to spread peace all over the world.

Some are experienced global cyclists, some wouldn’t consider themselves to be traditional “cyclists” at all, but one thing they all have in common is a desire to face the unknown. Also, to completely immerse themselves in the vast, unique, and historic culture of India that differs from anything they’ve experienced before.

Thomas said that India presents an element of organised chaos that naturally compliments the curiosity of a local population eager to be seen and heard. Around every corner there is a new surprise to stimulate each of one’s senses. In major cities, one finds cars, motorcycles and mopeds constantly intersecting with dogs, cows and pedestrians. To the foreign eye, and especially to a foreign cyclist, this chaos may seem overwhelming, and somewhat impossible to navigate. One may wonder “how do people not crash into each other?!” Cyclist Thomas described his experience navigating the traffic in India:

He said it is a kind of laughable that they paint white lines on the roads, but somehow, it all works. Drivers are almost better here because they’re driving with hyper-awareness. Compared to back home, the dependence on the rules and order creates expectations, and from that, entitlement on the road, which creates a different way of coexisting with cars, cyclists, and pedestrians. He claimed he would love to take the style of driving here back home with him.