IT Dept holds meeting on advantages of paying Advance Tax

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Mar: A meeting was organised toda under the aegis of the Income Tax Department at the office auditorium of the Dehradun Income Tax Department to raise awareness among taxpayers about the timely payment of advance tax.

During the meeting, officials explained in detail the importance of paying advance tax on time in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The department also encouraged taxpayers to pay advance tax instead of self-assessment tax within the prescribed deadline of March 15, 2026, as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in order to avoid interest and penal action.

The department also appealed to the attending Chartered Accountants and members of the Bar Association to spread awareness among other taxpayers about compliance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the importance of advance tax payments, so that a culture of voluntary tax compliance can be strengthened.

The meeting was attended by Sunita Singh, Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Dehradun, along with other departmental officials. The program was attended by Chartered Accountants, members of the Bar Association, and office bearers and members of various trade associations of the city. Vipin Nagalia and Sunil Mason represented the Trade Association of Dehradun, while Siddharth Agarwal represented the Uttarakhand Builders Association. Chartered Accountants including Ankit Gupta, Arvind Rawat, and others were also present at the meeting.