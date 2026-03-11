Special priority given to women empowerment in budget: Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Mar: Regarding the ongoing budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj said today that the budget presented under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is dedicated not only to the overall development of the state but also gives special emphasis to the empowerment of women. She said that this budget is an important and positive step towards strengthening women socially, economically, and educationally.

She stated that the state government is continuously promoting various schemes for the welfare of women and girls. Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, encouragement is being given to the birth of daughters and their education. Through the Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Kit Yojana, essential items are being provided to newborn babies and mothers. Additionally, financial assistance is being provided to pregnant women through the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and the Anchal Amrit Yojana is helping strengthen the nutrition and health of children.

Bhardwaj further said that the Uttarakhand government is encouraging women self-help groups, enabling women to move towards self-employment and economic self-reliance. She added that the government’s policies aim to provide respect, security, and opportunities to women so they can move forward in every field and contribute significantly to the state’s development.

She expressed confidence that this budget will give a new direction to the development of Uttarakhand while further strengthening women’s empowerment and will prove to be a milestone in making the state’s women self-reliant and empowered.