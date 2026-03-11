Girls’ toilets to be built in all Primary Schools of U’khand: Dr DS Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Mar: Girls’ toilets will be constructed in all primary schools across the state so that girl students do not face difficulties due to the lack of sanitation facilities. The state government has allocated Rs 5.34 crore for the construction of safe toilets in 141 primary schools that currently lack girls’ toilet facilities. Departmental officials have been instructed to complete the construction of girls’ toilets in these schools by the end of March. They have also been directed to ensure that toilets lying non-functional in schools are repaired and made operational at the earliest.

State School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said in a statement to the media today that the government is committed to providing all essential basic facilities to students in schools. Facilities such as furniture, drinking water, and toilets are being ensured in educational institutions. He said that safe toilet facilities outside the home are one of the most important necessities for girls, and therefore the government is working with special priority in this direction.

Dr Rawat stated that 141 government primary and upper primary schools in 11 districts of Uttarakhand still do not have girls’ toilets. Construction will be carried out on a war footing in these schools. Girls’ toilets will be built in 7 schools, each, in Rudraprayag and Bageshwar, 6 each in Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar, 25 in Nainital, 16 in Dehradun, 10 in Uttarkashi, 5 in Champawat, 4 in Almora, 2 in Pauri Garhwal, and the highest number—53 schools—in Tehri Garhwal district. A total amount of Rs 5.34 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

The allocated funds include Rs 26.53 lakh each for Rudraprayag and Bageshwar, Rs 22.74 lakh each for Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar, Rs 94.75 lakh for Nainital, Rs 60.64 lakh for Dehradun, Rs 37.90 lakh for Uttarkashi, Rs 18.95 lakh for Champawat, Rs 15.16 lakh for Almora, Rs 7.58 lakh for Pauri Garhwal, and Rs 2.00 crore for Tehri Garhwal district.

Dr Rawat directed officials of all districts to complete the construction work within March and submit progress reports to the directorate. He warned that if any negligence is found in completing the work within the stipulated timeframe, the District Basic Education Officer concerned will be held responsible.

The School Education Minister also stated that according to data from Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE), a total of 1,640 boys’ and girls’ toilets in government primary, upper primary, and secondary schools across the state are currently non-functional. Of these, 1,560 are in primary schools and 80 in secondary schools. He directed all Chief Education Officers to ensure that these non-functional toilets are repaired and made available for use by students by 31 March.