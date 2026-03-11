Tributes paid to former MLAs Diwakar Bhatt, Rajesh Junwatha & Balveer Singh Negi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 10 Mar: Legislators in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly today paid tributes to former legislators Diwakar Bhatt, Rajesh Junwatha and Balveer Singh Negi, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami describing their contributions to public life as significant and recalling their dedication to public service. Other members of the House including Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and senior members Munna Singh Chauhan also paid tributes to the leaders, who have passed away since the last assembly session was held.

Paying homage to former MLA from Devprayag, Diwakar Bhatt, the CM said his courageous personality and fearless leadership had become a strong symbol of mass-based politics in Uttarakhand. He said that Diwakar Bhatt carved out a distinct place for himself in the politics of the state through his ideology, struggles and leadership. Dhami observed that Bhatt was popularly known in the political circles of Uttarakhand as “Field Marshal”, a title that reflected his firm and determined leadership style. He said the life of the late leader served as an inspiration that politics was not merely a means to attain power but also a path of service and dedication towards society.

Dhami also paid tribute to former MLA from Purola, Rajesh Junwatha, describing his demise as an irreparable loss to the political and social life of Uttarakhand. Dhami said Rajesh Junwatha was a young, energetic and committed public representative who consistently raised issues concerning the people of his constituency with firmness in the Assembly. He said Junwatha, who was born on July 7, 1977, in the Purola area of Uttarkashi district, inherited the values of public service from his family. His father, Barfiya Lal Junwatha, had served as Minister of Hill Development in the government of erstwhile Uttar Pradesh, while his mother Shanti Junwatha had also served as chairperson of the municipal body in Vikasnagar. Dhami said Rajesh Junwatha remained closely connected with the people and worked actively to highlight regional issues and developmental concerns during his tenure as a legislator.

The CM also paid homage to senior leader and former MLA from Tehri, Balveer Singh Negi, stating that his demise had caused an irreparable loss to the political and public life of Uttarakhand. Dhami said the entire life of Balveer Singh Negi had been devoted to public service, simplicity and commitment to democratic values. He said Negi was born on December 8, 1947, in village Thati in Tehri Garhwal district and rose from a modest background to establish a distinct identity in the field of public service. From the 1970s onwards, he remained actively associated with politics in the Tehri region and continued to work for regional development and public welfare issues till the end of his life.

Dhami reminded that Balveer Singh Negi served twice as Block Pramukh from the Bhilangana region and played an important role in laying a strong foundation for local development. In addition, he also served as a member of the District Panchayat and remained actively involved in resolving problems faced by rural communities.

The CM further stated that Negi had obtained his BA and LLB degrees from University of Lucknow. He was first elected as MLA from the Tehri Assembly constituency in 1989 on a ticket of the Janata Dal. Subsequently, he was elected as MLA from Ghansali in 2002 on the ticket of the Nationalist Congress Party and again in 2007 on the ticket of the Congress. Owing to his organisational abilities and experience in public service, he also had the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam. Besides this, he served as a member of various committees of the Assembly and discharged his responsibilities with dignity and commitment.

The Chief Minister informed the House that Balveer Singh Negi passed away on January 26, 2026, at the age of 78. He paid tributes to the departed soul and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.