Jaunsar-Bawar’s heritage is valuable legacy of U’khand: Dhami

CM inaugurates Harighat at Haripur Kalsi, announces Rs 150 crore plan for Hanol

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Sep: The Yamuna riverbank at Haripur Kalsi in Dehradun district resonated with chants in praise of Maa Yamuna today as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of Maa Yamuna and inaugurated Harighat. On this occasion, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the Maa Yamuna Krishna Temple. To mark this occasion, 2,100 diyas (lamps) were lit at the Yamuna Ghat and the first Aarti was performed in name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday today.

To mark Modi’s birthday, a special ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme and Yamuna Aarti were organised on the banks of the river, in which Dhami participated along with saints, devotees and a large number of local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM observed that Kalsi is a land of history, faith and a rich cultural tradition. He said the unveiling of the Maa Yamuna statue, inauguration of Harighat and the Yamuna Aarti would further strengthen the spiritual identity of the region. He described the foundation stone laying of the Maa Yamuna Krishna Temple as another important step towards the religious and cultural development of Kalsi.

During the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme, Dhami lit a diya on the banks of the Yamuna and prayed for the prosperity, peace and welfare of the people of the state. Sages, the devotees and members of the local community also lit diyas, with a total of 2,100 lamps illuminating the riverbank.

The sight of 2,100 lamps being lit together lent a grand and spiritual ambience to the Yamuna bank. Amid the glow of the diyas, Dhami participated in the Yamuna Aarti along with saints, devotees and local residents. Prayers were offered for the prosperity, peace and welfare of the state. The programme, marked by faith, light and spiritual fervour, also highlighted the religious and cultural heritage of Kalsi.

Dhami said such programmes help connect the younger generation with the country’s Sanatan traditions and play an important role in taking Uttarakhand’s religious and cultural heritage to people across the country and the world.

Referring to the development of the Jaunsar – Bawar region, the CM claimed that sthe state government is working continuously for its overall development. He said an amount of Rs 150 crores has been sanctioned for the Hanol Master Plan, which would facilitate the development of infrastructure related to religious tourism and help provide better facilities to pilgrims and tourists visiting the area.

He said the government is also paying special attention to the beautification and development of historical, religious and tourist destinations in the Jaunsar region, including Lakhamandal. Along with strengthening basic infrastructure in these areas, efforts were being made to tap their tourism potential.

Dhami said the government’s efforts are not confined to developing pilgrimage and tourist destinations but also focused on ensuring that the benefits of such development reached local residents. He added that the expansion of tourism activities would provide a boost to the local homestays, the local products, handicrafts, transport, food-related businesses and other self-employment activities. This would create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs and strengthen the regional economy.

He said the distinctive folk culture, traditions, architecture and natural beauty of Jaunsar – Bawar are among Uttarakhand’s valuable heritage . Their preservation along with development remained a priority of the state government, he added.

The CM also asserted that under the guidance of PM Modi, development of religious and spiritual destinations in Uttarakhand has received fresh impetus. Along with the Char Dham, efforts are being made to connect various mythological, historical and religious sites of the state with better facilities. In this context, systematic efforts are also underway to give a new identity to the religious and tourism potential of Kalsi, Hanol, Lakhamandal and the wider Jaunsar – Bawar region.

He said the state government’s objective is to integrate Uttarakhand’s spiritual and religious heritage with modern tourism facilities so that it could contribute to the state’s development and generate employment opportunities for local people.

MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, Secretary Ranvir Singh Chauhan, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Muni, other public representatives, saints and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion.