Joint Director UCOST, DP Uniyal bereaved

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 August: Retired Commandant ITBP Mahavir Prasad Uniyal , father of Dr DP Uniyal , Joint Director of Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology ( UCOST ) Jhajhra Dehradun, passed away today.

It may be recalled that Mahavir Prasad Uniyal is known for establishing ITBP in Mussoorie, Ladakh, Chamoli, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, for which he was awarded various honours by the Government of India. After retirement, Mahavir Prasad Uniyal was active in various social organisations as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the last 30 years. Late Uniyal was also famous for his lectures on science, religion and spirituality in various programme and seminars held across the country from time to time.

Among the three sons of late Mahavir Prasad Uniyal , the elder Govind Uniyal is commandant in paramilitary, the middle son Dr DP Uniyal is Joint Director in UCOST while the younger son Sushil Uniyal is doing his business in England.

The mortal remains of the Dr DP Uniyal will be cremated tomorrow. His last journey will begin at 9 am tomorrow from his residence in Dehradun.