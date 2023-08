By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Pradeep Dabral’s father. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.

Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari has also expressed grief over the death of Pradeep Dabral‘s father.