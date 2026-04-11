Jugran seeks due honours for martyr Umakant Tripathi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Apr: BJP leader and former chairman of the Andolankari Parishad, Ravindra Jugran, stated today that since it has come to light—after 32 years—that Umakant Tripathi, who was killed in the Mussoorie Firing Incident 1994 on 2 September 1994, had already been recognised as a martyr by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in 1995, the matter holds significant importance.

He said that the people of Mussoorie and activists of the Uttarakhand statehood movement will request the Uttarakhand Government confer all due honours upon the martyr Umakant Tripathi.

He also demanded that a statue of martyr Umakant Tripathi be installed in Mussoorie in his honour.