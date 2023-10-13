Justice Rajesh Tandon felicitated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: The Human Rights and Social Justice Association recently organised a felicitation programme at Gurukul Green Heritage on Mussoorie Road to celebrate the appointment of Justice Rajesh Tandon as the Chairman and President of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre by the International Economic Forum of Commerce and Industry. The event also included a seminar to mark this significant achievement.

During this event, Justice Rajesh Tandon expressed his gratitude and joy, saying, “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone. I am delighted that all of you have taken the Human Rights organisation to such great heights. The organisation is actively engaged in various public welfare activities, and all its members are actively involved. I will make every effort to attend every programme and encourage everyone to remain dedicated to public service.”

Sachin Jain and Madhu Jain, the President and Vice President of the organisation, respectively, extended their congratulations to Justice Rajesh Tandon and expressed their admiration for his presence.

The event was attended by various prominent individuals, including Madhu Jain, the State President of the organisation, social worker Rajiv Jain, Dr Dinesh Sharma, Rekha Nigam, Lachhu Gupta, Vishambhar Nath Bajaj, Deepak, Ajit, and others.