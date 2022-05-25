Karan Mahra demands action against bureaucrats ‘involved’ in land scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 May: State Congress President Karan Mahra today expressed concern over the “flourishing mafia system under the protection of the BJP government”. Expressing serious concern over the alleged complicity of the bureaucracy with the booming land mafia under the protection of the BJP government, Mahra said that two IAS and one IPS officers, who had been posted in Haridwar, were accused of colluding with the land mafia. The allegations of land grab were serious, and they ought to be investigated at a high level and strict action taken against the land mafia and the guilty officials.

In a statement issued to the media, Karan Mahra said today the officers whose relatives are facing allegations of ‘land grab’ had been posted as DMs and SSP in Haridwar district and, in collusion with land mafia don Yashpal Tomar, grabbed land in the name of their relatives. Mahra said that one of these officers, under the protection of the Uttarakhand government, is posted as the secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It is alleged that the father-in-law of an IAS officer, father of an IAS officer and mother of an IPS officer are named in the case registered by the police.

Karan Mahra said that the oppressed and weaker sections are feeling helpless under the BJP government today. Strict action needs to be taken against all the accused, including gangster Yashpal Tomar, in this case related to illegal purchase of land allotted to the scheduled caste in Haridwar.

Karan Mahra alleged that the empire of immense wealth, which was created through the possession of the lands of billionaire land mafia and gangster Yashpal Tomar, spread from western UP to Uttarakhand, is required to be investigated very deeply. Karan Mahra demanded from the Uttarakhand government that a high level inquiry be set up into this whole episode and strict legal action taken against all the land mafia and bureaucrats involved.