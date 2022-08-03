Kasiga School holds Annual Cross-Country run

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Around 200 students of Kasiga School came together to compete in the Annual Cross-Country event through the tranquil trails against the unique and stunning hilly setting of Purkul Village; over and through the wood: pathways, and hilly terrain, today. A large number of students from all the four Houses lined up wearing their House colours to add cheer and a vibrant spirit to the occasion.

The race was flagged off by the Head of School, Dr Rajput Surendra Singh. The students made a flying start to cover the route which had been marked a day prior and was manned by various staff members. The students, infused by the House spirit, continued to run with the goal of outdoing the other and reach the finish line as soon as possible.

Divyansh Veer Singh finished First in the Senior Boys’ category, while Tushar Chauhan and Sion secured the first positions among Junior boys, Maithili Arora, Anushka Parasi and Ishana Roy won the race among girls. The event saw a superb set of performances, with Amazon House taking the win ahead of other three houses.