Kedarnath Yatra halted again after landslide at Chirbasa

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 11 Sep: The Kedarnath Yatra was once more disrupted this morning when a sudden landslide brought down heavy debris and boulders near Chirbasa helipad, blocking the pedestrian trek route to Kedarnath. At present, pedestrian route is the only way to reach Kedarnath and offer prayers there as the helicopter operations are suspended due to the monsoon season. Following reports of continuous falling debris, the administration immediately stopped the movement of pilgrims from Gaurikund towards Kedarnath to ensure safety. No casualties have been reported, though the pathway has suffered extensive damage. Teams of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are reported to be engaged in clearing the debris and stones. According to the administration, the pedestrian route will be opened only after the route is restored to safe condition.

Sector officer Gaurikund informed the district administration at around 11 a.m. about the obstruction near Chirbasa helipad, after which the disaster management officials swung into action. The pilgrims proceeding towards Kedarnath were halted at safe points along the route and instructed not to move until the conditions normalise. The administration has made it clear that no risks will be taken in such a sensitive zone, and travellers are being kept at secure locations until further notice.

According to the officials, the landslide has caused a portion of the pathway to collapse, rendering it unsafe for passage. DDMA teams are working continuously to remove debris while monitoring the possibility of further rockfall. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) is maintaining constant coordination with field teams and departments to track the situation and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar confirmed that the pedestrian route was blocked due to falling debris and boulders near Chirbasa helipad. He said that the safety of pilgrims is the foremost priority and foot movement has been suspended until the route is cleared and stabilised. He added that disaster management teams are keeping a close watch on the site and that the Yatra will resume only after the path is declared safe. A separate notification will be issued by the administration once the journey is allowed again.

Meanwhile, the DEOC continues to monitor the Chirbasa area and coordinate with teams on the ground. The disruption comes as the Char Dham pilgrimage heads towards a new record, with the second phase scheduled to begin on 15 September, posing fresh challenges for the administration in managing safety and logistics.