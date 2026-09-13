DGP pays courtesy call on Gov; Law & Order issues discussed

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: Director General, Police, Deepam Seth met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various important issues, including law and order in the state, internal security, the drug de-addiction campaign, cyber security, police welfare and modernisation, and preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The Governor directed that a coordinated and result-oriented action plan be prepared to make the ‘Drug-Free Devbhoomi’ campaign more effective with broad public participation. He emphasised on ensuring the active participation of parents, teachers, doctors, educational institutions, social and youth organisations, rehabilitation centres, and local communities in the campaign. He also directed that, along with prevention, awareness, treatment, and rehabilitation, strict action be taken against the illegal trade in narcotic substances.

The Governor stated that the safety of students studying in various universities and colleges, particularly those residing in private hostels and PG accommodations outside campuses, be accorded priority. He called for regular patrolling and effective monitoring in such areas, strict action against illegal activities, and better coordination with the management of educational institutions.

On the occasion, the DGP apprised the Governor of the efforts being undertaken and achievements made in preventing cybercrime and strengthening cyber security in the state. Appreciating these efforts, the Governor emphasised the need for comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the general public, senior citizens, youth, and students about protection against cybercrime.

In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the Governor stated that preparations for security, traffic, and crowd management be strengthened in a time-bound manner. He emphasised ensuring a comprehensive and robust security arrangement through effective coordination among various security agencies and concerned departments, along with the appropriate use of modern technology.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the health and welfare of police personnel and their families, residential facilities, Police Modern Schools, accident insurance, training and capacity building, police modernisation, and technological innovations. The Governor directed that, along with the welfare of the police force, its operational efficiency and technological capabilities be continuously strengthened, with effective use of modern technology and innovations.