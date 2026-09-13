CDS, NDA and Naval Academy examinations to be held in Doon on 13 Sept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Sep: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations on Sunday, 13 September 2026. For these examinations, 54 centres have been designated across Dehradun district, where a total of 21,798 candidates are expected to appear for the test.

In preparation for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) KK Mishra held a meeting with sector magistrates and centre superintendents. He directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and standards issued by the Commission and to make certain that the examinations are conducted without disruption. Mishra instructed that sealed boxes containing examination papers must be accounted for at each centre and details submitted within the stipulated time. He also asked centre superintendents to carry out physical inspections a day prior to the examinations to confirm that all arrangements are complete.

According to the officials, 8,001 candidates are likely to appear for the CDS examination, while 13,797 candidates will sit for the NDA and NA examinations. The CDS examination will be held in three sessions, from 9 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. The NDA and NA examination will be conducted in two sessions, from 10 to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The ADM directed that all the examination centres must adhere to the Commission’s prescribed standards and ensure adequate security arrangements. He said that the examinations must be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, with every precaution taken to safeguard the integrity of the process. The district administration has assured that all the necessary measures are in place to facilitate the successful conduct of these national-level examinations in Dehradun.