UK experts teach techniques to integrate fashion with AI at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Sep: Experts from the UK today shed light on ways to integrate fashion with AI and digital technology at Graphic Era. Experts from Manchester Metropolitan University introduced students to the increasing use of digital technologies and the changing nature of design.

These techniques were taught at Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill University. Prof Kate Ryabchykova, Head of International, Arts and Humanities Department, said that Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies are rapidly changing the world of fashion. These technologies are creating opportunities for new experiments in design, creativity, and better presentation of ideas. She also provided information about higher education opportunities at the Manchester Fashion Institute.

Dr Danny Cookney said that along with technology, it is important to understand people’s needs, emotions, and behaviour in digital design. He encouraged students to create effective designs by keeping storytelling, experiences, and user needs at the centre.

Dr Rachelle Viader Knowles and Prof Simone Ridyard also discussed international academic collaboration, architecture, sketching, and urban perspectives during the session.

The session was jointly organised by the Office of International Affairs of Graphic Era Deemed University and Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. The programme was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Tabassum Naqvi, Registrar Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Dean of Academics Dr Pramod Nair, Head of the School of Designing at Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Saurabh Kumar, heads of various departments, faculty members, and students of Fashion Designing and the School of Designing.