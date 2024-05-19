Kejriwal went to jail for opening liquor shops instead of water shops: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter
New Delhi, 17 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today participated as the chief guest in a public meeting organised in Delhi in support of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in Sadatpur Ward and Shri Ram Colony Mandal’s Karawal Nagar Assembly’s Tukmirpur, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar.
Joshi in his address appealed to the voters present to vote in favour of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat and make him victorious with a huge number of votes.
The Minister while addressing the public meeting said that Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he will provide water to every house. But Kejriwal opened liquor shops instead of water shops and went to jail for that and is currently on interim bail and Kejriwal will go to jail again. Joshi said that Kejriwal has broken all records of corruption and has misled the people of Delhi. He said that now the people of Delhi have made up their mind. The minister said that the people of Delhi have approved the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have decided to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. He said that BJP is going to win all the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand with record votes. Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the immense support and love that is being received from the people will definitely make the slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ come true.
On this occasion, Salt MLA Mahesh Jina, rank holder Kailash Pant, local MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, Corporation Councilor Neeta Bisht, Mandal Minister Naveen, Moolchand, Ravi Mohan, Pramod Jha, Jagdish Sharma, Pravasi Devesh, Mandal President Kali Charan, Anand Pant, Manish Jain, Kapil, Jyoti, Mohan Singh, Sunil Bhandari, Geeta Bhandari and many others were present.