Kejriwal went to jail for opening liquor shops instead of water shops: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 17 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today participated as the chief guest in a public meeting organised in Delhi in support of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in Sadatpur Ward and Shri Ram Colony Mandal’s Karawal Nagar Assembly’s Tukmirpur, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar.

Joshi in his address appealed to the voters present to vote in favour of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat and make him victorious with a huge number of votes.