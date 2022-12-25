KIIT & KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree by Utkal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Bhubaneswar (Orissa), 24 Dec: Eminent Educationist, social activist, Founder of KIIT & KISS and Lok Sabha MP from Kandhamal, Dr Achyuta Samanta has been conferred honorary D.Litt degree by Utkal University in recognition of his immense contribution to the field of education and social service. This is the 50th honorary degree conferred on him.

Utkal University , which is also Dr . Samanta ‘s alma mater, presented the honour to him at its 52nd convocation on 23rd December 2022. He received the degree from the University Chancellor and Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal in the presence of Former Jugde, Supreme Court of India Justice V. Gopala Gowda; Vice Chancellor, Utkal University , Prof Sabita Acharya and Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Govt of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi, among others.

Addressing the august gathering, the Governor made a special mention of Dr Samanta while beginning his address and described him as a “leading legend of the convocation”. He said that Dr Samanta embodies key human attributes such as simplicity, humility, gratitude, courage, perseverance, generosity, equanimity, peace and goodness.

Dr Samanta expressed his deepest gratitude to the Chancellor for the honour, besides the VC and the University Syndicate. “All are aware of my life dedicated to the service of others. As a recognition of my life, work and accomplishments, I have been conferred many accolades and awards. However, some awards are extra special, like this one. I am elated that Utkal University , my own alma mater is conferring Honorary D.Litt. Degree on me, thereby making it my 50th Honorary Doctorate , the highest for any Indian. I dedicate this award to my hero, my mother, and all her struggles and sacrifice. The Almighty’s blessings and good wishes of the people have helped me reach where I am today. Their wishes continue to give me strength to dream more for the betterment of society,” Dr Samanta said in his comments.