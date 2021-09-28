Koshyari presents 9 Nehru Yuva Kendra Awards

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 27 Sep: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the State level Best Youth Organisation and Best Youth Worker awards of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Monday. Grameen Tantragyan Sanstha, Sunderban, Pune, was given the Best Organisation Award, for its work on empowering young farmers. Chairman of the organisation Gitaram Kadam accepted the award from the Governor. Playback singers Sunali Rathod and Rupkumar Rathod were also honoured for their contribution to the field of music and art. State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Prakash Kumar Manure and Deputy Director Yashwant Mankhedkar were present. Dr Arvind Shaligram, Kakasaheb Mohite, Principal, Rasika Kulkarni, Sharad Pabale, Journalist, Subhash Dalavi, Special Executive Officer, BMC, Mumbai, Aanadghan, Sandeep Navale, Journalist, Shardha Dalavi, Social worker, Pruthvi Balasaheb Ingole-Rakshe, President Bhumi Sanstha and Pruthvi Udyog, Sudnyan Mankhedkar, Raj Sunil Randhir, Social Worker, Aamrapali Chavan, Social Worker, Sagar Hemade, Executive Director, Vikas Katare, Small industrialist were felicitated on this occasion.