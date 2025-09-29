Late Sardarni Kawaljeet Kaur Juneja Cricket Match 2025 – Staff Vs Students Cup held

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Sep: The Abhimanyu Cricket Ground came alive with excitement as The Asian School Staff, led by Chand Babu, took on the Students, captained by Alay Ritesh Limje, in the Late Sardarni Kawaljeet Kaur Juneja Staff Vs Students Cup match on 27 September.

The Students won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 158/3 in 20 overs, setting a challenging target for the Staff. The Staff fought valiantly, with Gaganjyot Juneja top scoring with a brilliant 42 runs off 21 balls (not out), but were restricted to 151/8 in 20 overs, falling short by 7 runs. From the Students’ side, Alay Ritesh Limje was declared Best Batsman for his quickfire 40 runs off 22 balls, while Mukul Dahiya impressed with the ball to claim the Best Bowler award with 2 wickets for 22 runs in 2 overs. The Man of the Match award went to Rishabh Goel of the Staff, who contributed a remarkable 45 runs off 30 balls and took 1 wicket for 18 runs in 3 overs, displaying exceptional all-round performance.

The trophy was presented by the Principal, Ruchi Pradhan Datta, in the presence of Gaganjyot Juneja, Director; Col Sumit Datta (Retd); Mukesh Nangia, Head of Senior School; Subedar Sanjay Singh Rana (Retd), HOD, Sports; Deputy Head, Junior School Surbhi Narula, alongside the dedicated staff and enthusiastic students of The Asian School.

The match not only highlighted sporting excellence but also celebrated teamwork, camaraderie, and the spirit of sportsmanship that defines The Asian School. The players’ determination, the encouragement of the dignitaries, and the cheers of the spectators made the day truly memorable, leaving everyone inspired to aim Higher, Stronger, Brighter.