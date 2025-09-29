CM Dhami administers ‘Ganga Pledge’ to students under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 28 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva programme held on Sunday at Parvati Prema Jagati Saraswati Vihar, here, where he administered the Ganga Pledge to school students as part of the cleanliness drive.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the campaign for cleanliness can only be successful with public participation. He urged the students to contribute to the Clean Uttarakhand initiative by ensuring cleanliness in their surroundings. “We must work towards making cleanliness a part of our habits and values,” he added.

Prior to the event, the students of the school carried out a large-scale cleanliness drive on the school premises under the Namami Gange programme in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Prominent officials present on the occasion included Kumaon Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Deepak Rawat, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, IG, Kumaon, Riddhim Aggarwal, District Magistrate Vandana, Programme Director, Namami Gange (Uttarakhand) Vishal Mishra, Communication Specialist Puran Kapri, Principal of Saraswati Vihar Dr Suryaprakash, along with students of the school.