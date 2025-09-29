Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar: Health Camp organised by CGHS Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Sep: The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Dehradun, successfully organised a comprehensive health camp under the theme “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” under the guidance of Additional Director, CGHS Dehradun, Dr Ashwani Kumar Seniaray.

The camp was made possible through the efforts of CGHS doctors and staff, with active support from the Pensioners’ Association Uttarakhand Kendriya Welfare Association and CGHS-empanelled hospitals – Velmed and Graphic Era Hospital.

The initiative aimed to highlight the importance of women’s health, emphasising that a healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy family and, in turn, a healthy nation. The programme was part of the larger health awareness movement inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September 2025 at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion, MLA Savita Kapoor was the Chief Guest. She was joined by Councillor Renu Devi and noted social worker Joginder Singh Pundir as distinguished guests. Their presence greatly encouraged the initiative and reinforced the importance of women’s health in society.

Savita Kapoor appreciated the initiative taken by CGHS Dehradun and emphasised that such steps further strengthen the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’.

The camp featured comprehensive health services including screenings for various cancers, blood investigations (Haemoglobin, TSH, and Blood Sugar), Bone Mass Density testing, eye checkups, and expert talks by specialist doctors on critical women’s health issues with visual demonstrations. This was followed by the free distribution of Iron Tablets and Deworming tablets to the needy.

The CGHS team, led by Dr Shivani Sharma (CMO), along with guest doctors, extended personalised attention to every participant, ensuring holistic care and guidance. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 180 people attending. The event not only provided preventive and diagnostic healthcare services but also empowered women with knowledge to share within their families and communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashwani Kumar Seniaray emphasised that such initiatives create a ripple effect of awareness, as women carry the message of health and well-being forward, thereby contributing to stronger families and a healthier society, aligning with the vision of “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar”.

CGHS Dehradun reaffirmed its commitment to improving community health through such impactful initiatives.