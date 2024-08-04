Maharaj thanks Union Minister Lallan Singh for granting Rs 201 crores for Panchayats

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 2 August: State Panchayati Raj Minister Satpal Maharaj has thanked Union Panchayati Raj Minister Lallan Singh for granting an amount of Rs 201 crores to Uttarakhand under the National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan Scheme to achieve the goal of sustainable development in panchayats.

The funds are for sustainable development in panchayats in Uttarakhand under the annual action plan of the centrally sponsored scheme Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) 2024-25. Under the approved amount, Rs 80.32 crore are for capacity building training and other training activities of 2,51,653 participants in Panchayats, Rs 33.01 crore for training modules, training material, exposure visits (within the state and outside the state), Panchayat Learning Centre and hand holding, sports, etc., Rs 7.38 crore for institutional infrastructure-SPRC, 9 human resources (through UNDP), DPRC-65 and BPRC-96, Rs 46.75 crore for construction of 113 Panchayat buildings and 100 additional rooms, Rs 6.22 crore for Scheme Management Unit-4 SPMU, 39 DPMU, 190 BPMU, Rs 13.72 crore for purchase of 2745 computers, Rs 6.52 crore for innovative activities-3 (biodigester, LMS, PLC), Rs 4.13 crore for publicity and Rs 3.15 crore for scheme management.

The RGSA CEC meeting was held on 31 July at the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, in which this amount was approved for the empowerment of Panchayats in Uttarakhand in the presence of Vivek Bhardwaj, Secretary, Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Additional Secretary Chandrashekhar Kumar, Joint Secretary Vikas Anand and Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Secretary Chandresh Yadav, Panchayat Director Nidhi Yadav, Joint Director Rajiv Kumar Nath Tripathi, and Additional Director Manoj Tiwari.