Mayor Uniyal visits MKR Public Library

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: The 25, 26th & 27th of July have been eventful days for Mahatma Khushi Ram Public Library, here, in its run up to the forthcoming “Centenary Celebrations”. These culminated this afternoon with the visit to the library by Mayor Suneel Uniyal ‘Gama’, who has promised full support for the “Shatabdi Samaroh”.

Vijay Bansal, retired IAS officer, who is President of the Board of Trustees, along with other members and Jagdish Babla, who organised the visit, took the Mayor around the Library and showed him the “wealth of knowledge’ lying hidden in the more than 45,000 books including the Vedas and Puranas which need to be shown and exposed for the benefit of students and research scholars. The Mayor was also taken to the Multi-purpose Community Hall on the top of the Heritage 100 year old “Shatabdi Bhawan” building which needs to be equipped and furnished on modern lines.

The Mayor showed special interest in the Author’s Lounge cum Board Room, which will cater to the needs of litterateurs, writers, poets and journalists of Dehradun as a rendezvous.

The Members of the Board requested the Mayor to help and support this Iconic Library by erecting a ‘Shatabdi Dwar’ in the 100th year of the Library’s founding. Also, to rename the ‘Darshan Lal Chowk’ as Mahatma Khushi Ram Chowk or ‘Shatabdi Pustakalay Chowk’. Funds were sought for equipping, sound proofing and furnishing the Multi-Purpose Community Hall. Help was also sought by way of advertisements from traders, business houses and corporates for the “Shatabdi Smarika”.

The Mayor gave a patient hearing and promised all possible help from his side as well as from the entire MCD.