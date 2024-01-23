Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura statehood days celebrated at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jan: The Statehood Days of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura were celebrated at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Sunday.

Youth living in Uttarakhand from these states participated in the programme and gave captivating cultural presentations.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), while participating in this programme, congratulated the youth on behalf of the entire state.

The Governor said that these northeastern states are very picturesque and full of natural beauty. He recalled that he had the opportunity to serve in these North-Eastern states for a long time and he has a deep attachment to them.

“We are well aware of the art, culture and folk dances, etc., of these states which hold a distinct place in the entire country,” he asserted. He also shared memories of his service in these states.

The Governor said that the foundation days of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya reminds people of the cultural diversity of India. He said that the formation many states is a reflection of India’s deep aspiration towards cultural diversity and development. The occasion provided an opportunity to view the cultures of different states. He said that cultural interaction between different states is very important. This is the foundation of the country’s strength.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Additional Secretary to the Governor Swati S Bhadauria, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava and the youth of these states participated in this programme.