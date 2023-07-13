Minister Ganesh Joshi meets RS MP Anil Baluni

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 12 Jul: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi met with Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni at his residence. During the meeting, Joshi expressed gratitude for the ambitious Yamuna-Mussoorie drinking water pumping scheme built at a cost of 144 crore in Mussoorie.

He informed Baluni about the progress of the pumping station being constructed under the Mussoorie Drinking Water Scheme. Apart from this, the topic of development works related to the state of Uttarakhand was discussed in detail.