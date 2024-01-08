Minister Ganesh Joshi pays tribute on Harbans Kapoor’s birth anniversary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today participated in a langar programme organised at the Race Course Gurudwara on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Assembly Speaker, the late Harbans Kapoor.

Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on this occasion. Both minsters offered flowers before his portrait.

Joshi said that the late Harbans Kapoor was his political guru. “Whatever I am today is because of Kapoor Saheb,” he declared. “He was constantly active in the development of his constituency and the state. His contribution to the state will always be remembered.”

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor and many others were also present.