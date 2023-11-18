Minister Joshi felicitates athlete Ankit Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Ankit Kumar of Uttarakhand, who won the gold medal in the 10 kilometres race at the 37th National Games held in Goa, recently, met Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, here, on Friday.

On this occasion, Minister Ganesh Joshi felicitated Ankit Kumar by presenting him a shawl.

The Minister congratulated him for winning the gold medal and also wished him a bright future.

Ankit Kumar won the gold medal in the 10 kilometres race at the 37th National Games held in Goa on 1 November, completing the event in 29 minutes 51 seconds. Ankit is originally a resident of Paithani, district Pauri Garhwal.