National Games Gold Medallist Ankit meets Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Young athlete Ankit Kumar met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday.

Ankit Kumar, originally a resident of Pauri Garhwal, recently won a gold medal in the 10 km race at the 37th National Games held in Goa.

Congratulating Ankit, the Governor said that he has brought glory to the state in the National Games and is an inspiration for other youth. The Governor added that the youth of Uttarakhand are extremely talented, and they have the ability to achieve any goal.

He felicitated the young athlete with a memento and gave his blessings for a bright future.