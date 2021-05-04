Minister Joshi inspects upcoming Cantt Covid Care Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 May: Minister Ganesh Joshi today inspected the Cantt Hospital, here, today. The hospital is being developed as a 150 bed Covid Care Centre. Wanting the centre to come up as quickly as possible, he is keeping a close eye on the developments. He invited the Dy GOC and officials of the Fire Department to inspect the centre today. Present on the occasion were Dy Commandant, MH, VK Patra, Cantonment Board Chairman Brigadier SN Singh, Colonel Arun, CEO, Cantt Board, Tanu Jain and Technical Consultant Pankaj Kumar was also present.

The Minister requested CEO Jain to ensure the centre was established as quickly as possible. The MH and the Health Department were asked to provide equipment, medicines, doctors and staff in a coordinated way.

He also suggested that, instead of waiting for the entire centre to come up, completed sections be commissioned earlier.