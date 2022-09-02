Minister Maharaj offers ‘Cholti’ at Mahasu Temple

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj offered a Cholti (chadar) to Mahasu Devta at the Mahasu temple yesterday on the ultimate day of the two day Jagda Mela in Hanol. The temple was thronged by thousands of devotees who offered worship and also participated in the Mela.

Maharaj also reached the Chhatradhari Chalda Mahasu Maharaj Temple located in Samalta and offered a cholti there after offering prayers.

It may be recalled that, as Tourism Minister, Maharaj has accorded the Jagda Mela the status of a state fair. He reached Samalta with his daughter-in-law, Aaradhya, and offered prayers to Chhatradhari Chalda Mahasu Maharaj and offered a cholti.

Speaking after offering the prayers at Samalta, Maharaj reminded that, in the past, he had come to pay obeisance to Chalda Mahasu with his wife, Amrita Rawat. He had then been ‘asked’ by Chalda Mahasu Maharaj to offer him a cholti. Following the orders of Chhatradhari Maharaj, he had now reached Samalta along with his daughter-in-law Aaradhya and offered the cholti to Mahasu Devta. He also stated that the Cholti offered to the Mahasu Devta had been made by Suresh of Surat in Gujarat and was a specimen of fine workmanship. Thousands of devotees were also present there to get a glimpse of the Chalda Mahasu Maharaj.

The Minister said that Chhatradhari Chalda Mahasu Maharaj would come out and give darshan to the devotees with this cholti till Dussehra.

It is believed that Chalda Mahasu Maharaj fulfils the wishes of the devotees who have darshan during this period.