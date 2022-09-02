SIDCUL will be set up on HMT land: Dhami

CM inaugurates Ranibagh Bridge in Haldwani

Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated a bridge in Ranibagh, Haldwani, today, and also addressed a public meeting at the Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Amritpur, Haldwani, thereafter.

Chief Minister Dhami said work on the Jamrani Dam Project would also be started soon. This has been approved by the Union Government and it would ease the drinking water crisis in Haldwani and surrounding areas. He added that a mini industrial zone under SIDCUL was being proposed on the land of the closed HMT.

He also said that, under the Bharat Net scheme, about 1200 towers had also been approved by the Government of India for 4G at various locations. Under this scheme, about 2 thousand villages would be connected to the internet.

The CM also claimed that the government would not spare the guilty in whatever scams they were found to be involved. No matter how big the culprit, action would be taken. He added that the investigation of the recruitments to the posts of Police Inspector held in 2015 had also been given to the STF.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand would get the maximum benefit of the ropeway development programme under the Parvatmala project of the Government of India to improve connectivity in the hills, in which 40 major sites would be connected. Dhami added that the Pantnagar airport is being upgraded to international standards and soon more flights would start from Kumaon region.

He said that a migration prevention scheme has been launched in Uttarakhand, under which people are being linked with self-employment. Along with this, the people of Uttarakhand would also soon have easy access to the self-employment loans as the problem is being seriously looked into by the government and would soon be resolved. It is the effort of the government that the plans are made on the basis of the geographical diversity of Uttarakhand, so that maximum people could take advantage of the scheme. For this, discussion had also taken place in the meeting of NITI Aayog and Zonal Council.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised all the engineers of Hillways Construction Company, the executing agency that constructed the new Ranibagh Bridge and also honoured Swati Pant, a senior engineer, involved in the bridge construction.

On this occasion, the Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, said that no adverse change had been made in the physical parameters (height and chest) fixed for youths from the hills under the Agnipath scheme.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, President District Panchayat Bela Tolia, MLA and former Minister Banshidhar Bhagat, MLA Ram Singh Kaida, Dr Mohan Bisht, Forest Development Corporation President Kailash Gahatodi, Mayor Dr Jogender Pal Singh Rautela, District BJP President Pradeep Bisht were present on this occasion.