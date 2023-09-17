Modi, Shah and Yogi extend birthday greetings to Dhami

birthday

On the occasion of theof Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh, Prime Minister Narendra, Home Minister Amitand Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister were among those who extended theirwishes totoday. In addition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chuhan, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended theirwishes to. Several functions were held in Dehradun and rest of the state on this occasion.’sis being celebrated by the BJP as Yuva Sankalp day across the state.While congratulating Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendrasaid thatis making commendable efforts for the development of Uttarakhand, by focussing on aspirations of the youth.In a tweet posted today, Chief Ministerexpressed his gratitude for the good wishes received from the Prime Minister and stated that he is thankful from the bottom of his heart for the blessings and warm wishes extended by the PM.also added that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is continuously working to include Uttarakhand amongst the leading states of the country. He said that the special attachment of PMtowards Uttarakhand and his cooperation in meeting the challenges always gives him (to) new energy and inspiration to achieve the goal of a “Strong Uttarakhand”.While sending histo the Chief Minister, Home Minister Amitsaid, “May you continue to work with such dedication for the development of Devbhoomi and the welfare of the people. I pray to God for your good health and long life”. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh,Adityanath said that he wishes a happyto a hard-working politician, a skilled orator, the Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singhfurther prayed for Lord Kedar’s blessings on the CM.Similarly, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tribal Affairs Minister inGovernment Arjun Munda, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa, Minister of State in the Central Government Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Ministers of State General Vijay Kumar Singh, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak, Minister in Madhya Pradesh Government Narottam Mishra, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Ashok Kataria, National General Secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh, Poet Prasun Joshi, Uttarakhand state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Biplav Kumar Deb, Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Mala Rajya Lakshmi, former Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others from across the country are amongst the leaders who also have extended their wishes on theto CMtoday.