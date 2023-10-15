Modi shares two posts on social media in respect of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham, (he recently returned from a one-day visit to Kumaon in Uttarakhand), has become one of the historical journeys of his life. The experience he had during this trip has been shared by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who posted two comments in this respect on X (Formerly Twitter) and other social media accounts. He himself has shared this on his official X handle. PM Modi , appeared to be mesmerised by the beauty and divinity of Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham though it was not his first trip to these places, but his first as PM. On his ‘X’ Handle, he writes, “If someone were to ask me- if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will mesmerise you.”

In his second post shared on his ‘X’ account, he writes, “Of course, there are many famous places worth visiting in Uttarakhand and I have also visited Uttarakhand often. This includes the holy places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, it was special to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temple after many years.”

In response to the post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of the state. Dhami too shares on his social media accounts, “Respected Prime Minister, due to your efficient leadership and under your guidance, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is setting new dimensions every day in the field of religious, spiritual and adventure tourism. In accordance with your vision, the movement of devotees is being facilitated through the construction of road, rail and ropeway”.

Dhami further writes that “Prime Minister’s historic visit to Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Dham has not only given a new identity to these holy places but has also paved the way for the prosperity of the local people”. Dhami adds, “Thank you on behalf of all the people of the state for giving global recognition to the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission and for your immense affection and love towards Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.”

The post shared by Prime Minister Modi two days after his visit to Uttarakhand clearly shows his attachment towards Uttarakhand. Through Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham Yatra, PM Modi not only gave the message of religion and spirituality to the country and the world, but also approved the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Mankhand Mandirmala Mission.