Modi to address rally in Haldwani on 24 Dec

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in district Nainital at Gaulapar International Stadium in Haldwani on 24 December. The venue was today finalised for the rally.

Minister in charge of Nainital Yatishswaranand, Urban Development Minister Bansidhar Bhagat, MLA Ram Singh Kaida, MLA, Lalkuan, Naveen Dumka, BJP General Secretary, Organisation, Ajaey, senior BJP leader Jyoti Gairola and other leaders visited the stadium and took the final decision on the venue.

BJP expects a crowd of one lakh people here on 24 December. This would be Modi’s first ever rally in district Nainital. Urban Development Minister Bansidhar Bhagat said that, earlier, places like MB Inter College, Mini Stadium Haldwani had also been considered for the rally. Now the international stadium has been decided on as the venue and soon this information would be shared with the PMO in New Delhi for further necessary action.