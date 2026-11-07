More journalists to be accredited, pension for journalists will be hiked: Dhami

CM participates in Deepavali Mahotsav at Uttaranchal Press Club

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Deepavali Mahotsav organised by the Uttaranchal Press Club in Dehradun and extended advance greetings and best wishes to journalists and members of the Press Club on the occasion of Deepavali. Wishing happiness, prosperity and good health to all, the CM expressed the hope that the festival of lights would bring joy and well-being to every household.

On the occasion, Dhami made two significant announcements for the welfare of journalists. He said that the number of accredited journalists at the tehsil, district and state levels would be increased. Very significantly, he also announced that the amount of journalist pension would be hiked.

Addressing the members of the Press Club, the CM observed that journalism is not only the fourth pillar of democracy but also an important medium of communication between society and the government. He said journalists play a crucial role in informing citizens about government policies and welfare schemes while simultaneously bringing public grievances, expectations and concerns to the attention of the government. Their active and constructive role is vital in strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring responsive governance, he added.

Dhami said that journalism serves as a mirror of society and helps the government and administration assess the ground-level impact of various schemes and development initiatives. Feedback and suggestions received through the media contribute significantly to making governance more effective and people-centric. Referring to the communication tradition associated with Devarshi Narad, he said journalists are discharging their responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

Highlighting the changing media landscape, the CM said that advances in digital platforms, social media and emerging technologies have created vast opportunities in the field of journalism. At the same time, the spread of fake news and misleading information has emerged as a major challenge. In such circumstances, the responsibility of journalists to verify facts and provide accurate, impartial and credible information to the public has become even more important. He said reliable journalism not only prevents society from being misled but also strengthens democratic values.

Dhami said that the state government remains fully sensitive to the concerns and welfare of journalists. Various measures have been taken to address issues relating to journalists’ safety, health insurance, emergency assistance and housing facilities. He said efforts are also being made to ensure that accredited journalists receive the benefits of various government schemes, while the interests and social security of senior journalists are also being protected.

The CM noted that the state government had earlier increased the journalist pension amount. In addition, the corpus of the Journalist Welfare Fund had been raised from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crores. He said the government’s endeavour is to ensure that journalists receive the necessary support and facilities to perform their professional responsibilities effectively.

He further said continuous efforts are being made to establish Uttarakhand as a strong centre in the field of mass communication. Work is underway to modernise media centres and strengthen press clubs across the state. The government, he said, would continue to take positive steps towards the welfare of journalists and the resolution of their practical issues.

Dhami said the state government is working consistently towards making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country. In achieving this objective, the suggestions and constructive cooperation of journalists have an important role to play. He expressed confidence that the media would continue to support issues related to development and public welfare in the future as well.

Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, Uttaranchal Press Club president Ajay Singh Rana, general secretary Yogesh Semwal, treasurer Manish Dangwal and a large number of journalists were present on the occasion.